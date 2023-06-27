A grant funding award of $1 million was supposed to be given to the city of East Lansing, but now it’s being reallocated to the city of Lansing.

The decision was made Tuesday by officials behind the program after East Lansing city officials rejected the funds.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said its board members for the Michigan Strategic Fund approved the amendment for the reallocation early Tuesday morning and is excited for the funds to be put to good use.

“It’s about activating underutilized spaces whether they are public spaces like parks or buildings that are vacant or underutilized,” Vice President of Economic Incentives for MEDC Lori Mullins said.

In September 2022, both the cities of Lansing and East Lansing applied to the ‘Revitalization and Placemaking’ program hoping to acquire grant funding for improvements.

“There was a $1 million award made to the city of East Lansing for improvements for Valley Court Park,” Mullins said.

But in March, East Lansing did something almost unheard of. The city council decided to reject the grant funding.

“The city has since decided not to move forward with that project and so that allowed the MSF Board to reallocate those funds,” she added.

East Lansing city officials said other city obligations came up, causing them to keep their minds on their wallets.

“The reason that the grant was returned at that time was because the estimates for the pavilion came in much higher than expected and so the matching requirements was pretty excessive,” Interim City Manager of East Lansing Randy Talifarro said.

On Tuesday, that $1 million was added onto the city of Lansing’s award, bringing their total to more than $7 million.

Talifarro said he hopes to see their neighbors make good use of it.

“We are happy to see and pleased to see that it was awarded within the region and that there were other parties that could take advantage of that and so actually that’s a very good outcome,” he said.