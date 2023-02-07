LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Powerball ticket with the winning numbers for a $1 million jackpot was sold in Lansing on Monday night.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Sav-Way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue. It was one of two $1 million tickets in Monday night’s Powerball drawing that came from Michigan.

The other was purchased online at michiganlottery.com

A Michigan player hasn’t won a Powerball jackpot since February 2020, when Cristy Davis, of Waterford, won a $70 million prize.

Another big winner is Philip Halladay, of Howell, who won $450,000 after being selected be a contestant on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin Show.