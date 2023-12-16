LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person has died after an apartment building fire early Saturday morning in Blackman Township, near Jackson.

Local fire departments and emergency personnel responded just after 3 a.m. to a structure fire at 3300 Spirea Court, according to a news release from Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived on the scene, Blackman-Leoni DPS officers found heavy smoke emanating from the sixth floor of the six-story apartment complex. With help from other local departments, they identified the sixth-floor room in which the fire was contained, finding a person inside that room.

A fatal fire happened Saturday, Dec. 16 in a sixth-floor room of a Blackman Twp. apartment building. (Photo/Hannah Ramirez)

The crews took the person out and started life-saving measures, but the person died from his injuries at the scene, according to the news release.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. Heavy fire and smoke damage was present in the apartment, along with smoke and water damage on several other floors of the building.

Officials said that only the one person had been in the apartment where the fire had happened. Officials notified Red Cross to help an unknown number of people whose apartments had sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire is under investigation by Blackman-Leoni officials, according to the news release. 6 News will update the story as more details emerge.