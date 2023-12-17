LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a traffic accident involving a CATA bus and a minivan Sunday in Lansing.

Officials responded at about 9:45 a.m. to a 2-vehicle accident at the corner of Larch Street and César E. Chávez Avenue, Lansing Police Department Sgt. Leiter said Sunday.

One person, who had been a passenger in the minivan, was transported to the hospital and is in critical, but stable, condition, Leiter said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident. The intersection of Larch Street and Chávez Avenue was closed for a few hours after the accident, but has reopened.