LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has confirmed 1 person has died and another person was rushed to the hospital, due to a crash on Cedar Street early Friday morning.

According to police, witnesses saw 2 cars traveling at high speeds southbound on Cedar Street, and then a collision took place — with one of the cars striking a tree near the Riverfront Apartments. The person in the car that hit the tree died on the scene — while the other person is in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

