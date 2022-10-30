EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overnight shooting in downtown East Lansing left one person injured.

East Lansing Police said it happened around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday when officers in the area heard gunshots fired from inside the parking ramp on Grove St.

ELPD said they responded quickly and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was then transported to a local hospital.

Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re encouraged to contact Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6897