MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlie Bradbury is a happy-go-lucky dog who’s looking for good family or owner to engage his energy.

He’s a Shiba Inu/Labrador Retriever mix. Still a puppy at 1-year-old, Charlie’s previous family had only good things to say about him, but they couldn’t quite match his energy.

Charlie’s friends and previous family say he’s super smart, housebroken, crate-trained, good on a leash, and gets along well with both dogs and cats.

Charlie’s friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said, “He loves sticks and Kongs and would love a bouncy friend and a big yard to play in. If you are looking for an outgoing friend with great ears, Charlie is waiting to meet you!”

This smart, bouncy boy is 1-year-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can find out more about him by going here or by calling 517-676-8370.