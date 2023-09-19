A new agreement between 10 of Michigan’s public universities seeks to streamline the admissions process for our state’s top-performing high schoolers.

The Michigan Assured Admissions Pact ensures that most graduating high schoolers with a 3.0 grade point average or higher will be granted admission to these schools.

Colleges say that this new program won’t lower current admission standards but will make it easier for students and their parents to know what they need to do to get admitted. They also hope that it will help students realize all the college opportunities that exist for them.

Aside from the grade standards, students will be required to apply to each school individually, prove that they have a clean criminal history, and prove they can speak English.

In recent years, we have seen a declining trend in both high school enrolment and interest in getting a degree. The college-going rate among the state`s high school graduates has declined each year from 2013 (65.8%) to 2022 (52.8%).

This initiative is designed to help the State of Michigan`s goal to have 60% of working-age adults possess a college degree or other post-secondary credential by 2030.

“Our future depends on helping young people graduate without debt so they can get a good-paying job and `make it` in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “The MAAP is proof of what`s possible when we come together to create opportunity for tens of thousands of Michiganders.”

Here’s a list of the 10 public universities that signed the new admissions pact: