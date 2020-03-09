100,000 people sign petition to prohibit LGBTQ discrimination in Michigan

Detroit (WLNS) – Fair and Equal Michigan announced it has collected its 100,000th signature on the road to the 340,047 required to introduce a citizens’ bill in the State Legislature that would amend the state Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination.

The committee is supported by business leaders, LGBTQ groups, and leaders from both sides of the political aisle.

“In just five weeks, we’ve scaled from zero to 628 fully trained volunteers along with a 145-person paid field team that led to our 100,000th signature collected. With broad support across the state our effort continues to be on time, on budget and at signature quality. After 37 years of attempts, it is time for the Legislature to give all Michiganders a fair and equal chance to succeed,” Trevor Thomas, Fair and Equal Michigan Co-Chair said.

Fair and Equal Michigan was launched on January 7 with the goal to introduce a citizens’ bill in the State Legislature after advocates collect 340,047 citizen signatures. The Legislature will then have 40 days to adopt the initiative as written or send it for voters to decide in the November election. Companies that have announced their support for the Fair and Equal Michigan include DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, Apple, Dow, Rock Holdings, and Herman Miller. Last week, the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Chamber endorsed the initiative.

Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act already protects individuals against discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing based on 10 factors, including age, race, sex, and religion. The Fair and Equal Michigan initiative would amend the current law by defining “sex” as including “gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.”

The campaign is planning a large signature collection push at polling places across the state for the March 10 Primary Election. Anyone wishing for volunteer information can sign up here.