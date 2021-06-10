1,000th Crime Stoppers fugitive caught

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has been featuring fugitives for decades, and yesterday, June 9 we featured our 1,000th fugitive.

Tonight, he’s behind bars.

Rourke Stritt-Matter, 33, was wanted in Lansing for larceny, but Lansing Police caught him yesterday.

Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan was founded in 1989 with the goal of making Mid Michigan safer. Viewers with information on Crime Stoppers cases can call 517-483-STOP.

“Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan is managed by a volunteer, unpaid board of directors with law enforcement coordinators in cooperation with the media through WLNS, TV 6, in Lansing. All funds raised stay in the Mid Michigan area and are used to improve the safety of our communities,” the official website says.

To visit the Crime Stoppers website, click here.