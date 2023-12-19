LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawyers for the family of Stephen Romero, the man shot and killed by Lansing police on Dec. 1 will file a $100,000,000 lawsuit against the city of Lansing and three officers involved in the shooting around noon Tuesday.

Fieger Law out of Southfield is representing the family in this case. The family’s lawyers say they have still not been allowed to watch all of the video captured on police cameras the night of the shooting. They plan to file the suit at noon on Tuesday and then hold a news conference with Romero’s widow at 1 p.m.

Police shot Stephen Romero, 33, while responding to a call about a domestic violence situation. (Romero family)

6 News reached out to the Lansing mayor’s office and police department and neither is commenting on the lawsuit at this time.

Lansing Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing shortly after 11 p.m. for multiple calls about a domestic violence situation, including reports that a woman at the address had been shot. It was later revealed the woman had not been shot.

Deadly police shooting 911 call and bodycam video – Dec. 1, 2023 (Lansing Police Dept.)

Police said when they got there, they approached a car where they found Romero and the woman, whom they would later discover had no injuries.

“During this encounter, a gun is presented by a male subject, and officers engage him at the point. At 11:27, units advised that shots had been fired” said LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee in a news conference that was held before portions of the video were released.

“Rather than using de-escalation techniques, officers commenced an uncoordinated rapid intervention,” Feiger Law wrote in a news release Tuesday. “Romero’s response when he saw and heard the charge was non-threatening and conveyed that excessive aggressive posture was unnecessary.”

Fieger Law said officers Moore and Kurtz fired “at least fourteen rounds at Romero, without justification.” Lawyers add Romero was hit by gunfire six times.

“Mr. Romero was wrongfully killed by a police firing squad and the Romero family needs answers and justice,” said James Harrington, Vice President and Managing Partner of Fieger Law. “Mr. Romero was complying with every single officer command and rather than de-escalating the situation, the officers chose to kill a man in front of his family. The police violence must end.”