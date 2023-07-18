LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water & Light announced that 103 customers are on a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The boil water advisory affects West Grand River Avenue between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, South Lowell Road between West Grand River Avenue and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

The break occurred late Monday night, which resulted in a loss of water pressure. BWL said in a release that final repairs were made today.

BWL says crews are going door-to-door in order to alert impacted customers.

Water should be brought to a boil and continuously boiled for three minutes before use.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

“We know this is an inconvenience for our customers, but we want to take every precaution to ensure we’re delivering safe water,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.