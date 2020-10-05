103-year-old jumps from plane

(WLNS) — A 103-year-old man is now the Guinness world record holder for the oldest tandem skydiver— after jumping out of a plane in Texas.
Alfred Blaschke celebrated his 100th birthday three years ago with a similar experience.
he made a promise to his grandchildren that he would jump again after they graduated from college.
so, he jumped from 14-thousand feet in the air— safely landing five minutes later.

