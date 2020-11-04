104-year-old man casts his 21st presidential ballot

SYRACUSE, NY (WLNS) – Samuel Bovalino, from Syracuse, New York made his 21st presidential election vote.

His first vote was cast in 1940 when Franklin D. Roosevelt won his unprecedented third term in the White House.

Yesterday he sat at a desk inside of an old elementary school and took his time to fill in the circles on his ballot.

While he didn’t say who he voted for in this election, he mentioned that his favorite president to vote for was John F. Kennedy.

Bovalino added that he wouldn’t say anything about bad about either of the major party candidates.