11 Michigan communities to receive nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) announced on Tuesday that 11 Michigan communities will receive nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related (CDBG) Infrastructure grants to upgrade water systems.

“Improving and updating our infrastructure is vital to the health of our residents and critical to the economic success of our communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “These MEDC grants will support infrastructure improvements that will have an immediate impact and help ensure the long-term wellbeing of our residents and our communities. Today’s investments will help 11 communities across the state bolster access to safe drinking water.” 

The CDBG Water-Related Infrastructure program assists low-income and moderate-income communities in making improvements to their water and sewer infrastructure systems.

Grants can be used to replace water lines, water mains, sanitary and storm sewer lines and other facilities.

61 communities applied for grants totaling $87.5 million. The communities were chosen based on the percentage of low/middle-income residents and the improvements the community needs. To be considered for a grant, communities were required to have Capital Improvements Plans and contribute a match of 10% of project costs.

“As we accelerate Michigan’s economic growth, it’s absolutely critical that we make investments in our infrastructure to support that growth and ensure a bright future for all Michiganders,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. “Today’s grants will allow these communities throughout our state to make the improvements needed to remain vibrant and attractive places for businesses to invest and where talent wants to live, work, visit and play.” 

The communities chosen can be seen below:

Applicant/Communities CDBG Request Total Local Match 
City of Bangor 969,112 184,593 
City of Escanaba 1,800,000 600,000 
Village of Fowlerville 1,900,000 896,069 
City of Hart 810,000 270,000 
City of Hartford 1,835,900 319,850 
City of Houghton 1,035,000 345,000 
Village of Middleville 750,000 150,000 
City of Morenci 2,000,000 478,452 
City of Rogers City 1,200,000 400,000 
Village of Shelby 637,500 212,500 
City of West Branch 2,000,000 1,500,000 
TOTAL       $14,937,512             $5,356,465 

