LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 110 food pantries will be getting a portion of $243,500 to help Michiganders gain access to nutrient-rich foods.

The funding comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

The pantries are located in 42 counties and serve 56,000 people monthly.

In mid-Michigan, nine pantries will be receiving funds.

Those pantries are:

Angels Hands Community Outreach in Owosso

Eastside Community Action Center Food Pantry in Lansing

Jackson Community Food Pantry in Jackson

LMTS Community Outreach Services in Lansing

Mason Food Bank in Mason

Portland Community Food Bank in Portland

St. Paul Food Pantry in East Lansing

The Pantry @ Rives at Rives Junction

The Basic Needs Center in St. Johns

According to Feeding America, 25 counties in Michigan have 15% or more of their population suffering from food insecurity. There are also 12 counties where 20% or more of children are suffering from food insecurity.

To view the full list of pantries receiving funding, click the download button below.