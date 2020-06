Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is reporting 118 positive COVID-19 cases linked to the East Lansing establishment, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub.

Of the 118 total cases, 104 are primary cases and 14 are secondary.

At this time last week, there were 12 coronavirus cases linked to the East Lansing restaurant. The cases associated with Harper’s have been rising daily.

