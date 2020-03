This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Health officials have confirmed twelve positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday March 25, according to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Seven individuals are inpatients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Yesterday, the Henry Ford Allegiance Health COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing center tested 44 individuals for COVID-19.