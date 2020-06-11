12 Lansing region small businesses to receive $600,000 in relief loans

FILE – This Jan. 22, 2020, file photo shows the likeness of Benjamin Franklin on $100 bills in Dallas. Many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. A recent federal relief package makes it easier for them to tap into their retirement savings by loosening rules for withdrawals and loans. But should they? (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Twelve Lansing area small businesses will receive a combined total of $600,000 in relief loans from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Michigan Small Business Relief Program (MSBRP).

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer established the MSBRP following the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis (COVID-19).

Grants and loans have provided small businesses across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties (Lansing tri-county region) with a total of $1.2 million in relief dollars since the programs were approved in late March 2020.

The MSBRP loans will provide each of the 12 approved small businesses with $50,000 loans at a 0.25 percent interest rate with no collateral required.

The businesses receiving the loans are as follows:

In Clinton County, Flap Jack of Dewitt, Mich. and Kids Zone Daycare.

In Eaton County, Capital City Entertainment LLC and Zoe Life Spa and Salon.

In Ingham County, A&M Supreme Auto Repair Inc. Ahptic Productions LLC, Cradles to Crayons Child Care LLC, Doerr Real Estate & Management Inc., Events To Rent Inc., Kellie’s Consignments, The New Daily Bagel, and Wild Strawberry Flowers & More LLC.

When the MSBRP was announced in March, MEDC selected LEAP to administer and award $600,000 in grant funds to small businesses across the Lansing tri-county region, working quickly to distribute the funds in early April 2020.

The MEDC then asked LEAP to follow a similar process and timeline to accept MSBRP loan applications, with an expected total loan amount of $600,000 for distribution across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

“LEAP has been working tirelessly to locate and distribute desperately needed relief to local small-business owners across our three county region—so many who are on the brink of losing their livelihoods and who are responsible for the livelihoods of others,”. “While we know there is not nearly enough to meet the need, these loan funds will help small-business owners continue to operate during and rise back up after this crisis diminishes,” said Bob Trezise, LEAP president and CEO.

In order to apply for a MSBRP loan, small businesses were required to be based and founded in Clinton, Eaton or Ingham county with fewer than 100 employees (full or part time) and meet additional criteria established by the MEDC and LEAP. Complete eligibility requirements, loan details, application scoring criteria, a description of the review process and FAQ continue to be available on LEAP’s website at www.purelansing.com/businessrelief

LEAP reviewed 208 eligible loan applications with a combined total request of $16,939,322, using a regional review process which included multiple reviewers and review criteria designed to reduce bias and maintain objectivity. As with the MSBRP grants, regional distribution throughout the three counties was a factor. Following this rigorous review process, 20 loan applications were advanced to the MEDC for consideration and 12 were approved and funded by the MEDC.

In addition to what has already been distributed to regional small businesses, LEAP has been working with local municipalities to develop micro programs for localized application, using the model and framework LEAP developed for the MSBRP grants and loans. In total, the LEAP effort to provide small-business relief funds is expected to infuse $1.75 – $2 million into the local economy for small businesses across the Lansing tri-county region, with 100% of funds going directly to local small businesses.