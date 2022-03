LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are asking the public to help locate a 12-year-old boy missing in Lansing.

The boy is Black and was last seen wearing a red coat and jeans. He was last spotted around Pennsylvania and Jolly on the south end of Lansing.

If anyone sees him, please contact the Lansing Police Department or call 911.

Police have not released a photo of him yet. 6 News will update this post if/when one becomes available.