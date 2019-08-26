A 12-year-old boy out of Lansing is missing, according to the Lansing Police Department.
Leif Morgan Glass-Thompson is 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown shaggy hair.
The boy was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Zelda” on it, gray shorts and blue tennis shoes. He had a blue backpack with outer space pattern.
Leif was last seen at 3:00 p.m. today in the area of Provincial House Dr. and Artisan Dr. in Lansing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.
UPDATE: 12-year-old Lansing boy is missing
A 12-year-old boy out of Lansing is missing, according to the Lansing Police Department.