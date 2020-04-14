1,216 COVID-19 patients discharged, Henry Ford Health Systems reports

Henry Ford Health System is reporting that 1,216 of its COVID-19 patients have been discharged home in the last 30 days.
The health system also said the average intensive care unit discharge date is 9.50 days.
The health system also reported the following results for COVID-19:
These numbers show that 38 percent of Henry Ford Health System patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative, 7,806.
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive, 4,863.
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted, 655.
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days, 1,216.
- Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date, 8.85 days.