LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Want a slice of pizza? Too bad, because someone allegedly stole Slice by Saddleback’s mobile pizza oven!

According to a social media post by the pizzeria, the oven was stolen around 8 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. on Friday.

The pizzeria is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to the return of the oven.

“This oven holds a special place in our hearts, as it was the same one we used to feed the victims of the Gaylord Tornado. It has also been an integral part of countless funerals, graduations, weddings, and other significant family events. With a fully booked schedule for the next year, we desperately need this oven back before the next event on May 3rd,” Slice by Saddleback said on social media.

According to the post, the cart was parked at 644 Migaldi Lane Unit 200, Lansing. A black Silverado with a strip light on top was caught on video at 1:10 a.m. on Friday backing into the parking space that housed the pizza oven.

The pizza oven is rather large and could be easily spotted if not hidden. Slice is asking the public to keep an eye out for the trailer in residents’ yards.

Investigators believe this car may be connected to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slice By Saddleback here.