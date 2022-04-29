MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLNS) – A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is getting ready for his graduation, but not from middle school or even high school!

Young Elliott Tanner is weeks away from getting his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

“I like to play dungeons and dragons and sometimes also some video games,” said Tanner.

He’s a normal 13-year-old, except he’s graduating with a bachelor’s degree in physics.

“A neutrino is a tiny fast-moving neutral particle that will go through a light-year of lead and hardly interact with it and we’re trying to detect those,” said Tanner.

He’s been likened to the TV character Young Sheldon, and Tanner is a fan of the show. He even met Iain Armitage, who plays the character.

“I think the awesome thing about him is he is very very smart – possibly even smarter than Sheldon,” said Armitage.

The two teens are now friends.

“He’s such an amazing friend and he’s great to be around,” said Tanner.

Tanner plans to continue his studies at the University of Minnesota in the fall as a Ph.D.

Eventually, he wants to become a professor.