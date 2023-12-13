LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light confirms around 13,000 customer bills were delayed in printing.

As a result of what Amy Adamy, spokeswoman for BWL, says was a “vendor error,” the customer’s November bills were not mailed out in time. The utility says it is notifying impacted consumers by robocall.

Adamy says the calls inform consumers that because of the error, late fees from these bills will not be assessed, and the utility is prepared to work with consumers for flexible payment arrangements.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call BWL Customer Service at 517-702-6006.