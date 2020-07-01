133 COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to the East Lansing establishment, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub has now reached 133 cases.

Of the 133, 114 are primary cases and 19 are secondary, meaning 19 people who did not visit the restaurant, but interacted with someone who did have the virus.

Last Wednesday, there were only 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the restaurant and cases found to be associated with the establishment since then have been rising daily.

