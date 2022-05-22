INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – 14 cats were adopted at Kittenpalooza at the Ingham County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The event was hosted by Against All Odds Cat Rescue and the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Organizers said there were several hundred people at Kittenpalooza and the event had information on animal welfare, vendors, food trucks and adoptions.

They also said they hope to have Kittenpalooza again next year.

“We’ve only been around for just a little over a year, so being able to work with Ingham County and put on an event like this is incredible,” Maddisen Cardwell, the co-founder of Against All Odds Cat Rescue, said.

Organizers said they have other opportunities to adopt cats throughout the year at Soldan’s and PetSmart.