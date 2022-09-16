LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County.

Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia.

This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we get further into fall.

Health officials with Ingham County said this is part of a constantly shifting pattern. Health Officer Linda Vail said this status isn’t unique to mid-Michigan.

Other counties like Washtenaw, Macomb and Midland also see a higher status.

While cases are high, she says there are a lot more preventative measures like boosters and treatments available. Vail added the new CDC designation won’t mean new restrictions but rather comes with recommendations.

“Be mindful of the fact that there’s a lot of COVID spread in the community. Whether you pay attention to these low, medium, or high things or not. And take appropriate steps to make sure you are up to date on your vaccinations. And then taking you to know, that assessment of your own risk in terms of activities and going places and doing things and if you or somebody who should be wearing a mask,” said Vail

Sparrow Hospital just reported on Tuesday that its seven-day average of tests was 432. That’s up 9% from the previous week.

The highest positivity rate was found in 20 to 24-year-olds with 44.8%.