JACKSON, Mich: A 14-year-old boy has died after suffering a gun shot wound to the chest.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Orange Street around 10:50 p.m. last night. The boy’s father found him lying on the ground by the driveway

The Michigan State crime lab and Jackson Police are investigating this case.

If anyone has any information or has seen any suspicious activity, you are asked to call Jackson Police or 911.