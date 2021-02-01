14th annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit underway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Young, local artists from 11 mid-Michigan high schools are showcasing their artwork at MSUFCU. This annual Student Art Exhibit is back and will open to the public for viewing now through Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Headquarters in East Lansing. Student artists are hoping to earn votes from those who stop by the headquarters during regular business hours for the exhibit.

With in-person viewing limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the public is expected to the view the art and vote online on the exhibit’s Facebook page, MSU Federal Credit Union Student Art Exhibit.

The participating high schools may showcase up to 15 pieces of artwork which can include paintings, sketches, 3D pieces, photography and animations. This year’s participating schools are Bath, East Lansing, Everett, Fowlerville, Grand Ledge, Holt, Lansing Christian, Leslie, Mason, Okemos and Williamston.

The public is invited to view students’ artwork and cast their vote until Wednesday, Feb. 24. Votes help determine the People’s Choice Awards and a School Spirit Award, given to the high school that draws the most votes.

Prizes include $300 for first place winners, $200 for second place winners, $100 for third place winners and cash prizes for 10 honorable mentions. One student also will be awarded a $50 Social Media Award for gaining the most “likes” on the MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit Facebook page. Three local artists will judge the students’ artwork.

People may visit the exhibit in the lobby of the MSUFCU Headquarters at 3777 West Road in East Lansing during normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Covid-19 restrictions may apply, please check ahead before viewing.