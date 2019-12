15 injured in explosion at Beechcraft plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least 15 people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line exploded at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility causing part of the building to collapse, authorities say.

Daniel Wegner, deputy fire chief for Sedgwick County, said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at the facility. John Gallagher, the county’s EMS director, said 11 people were taken to hospitals and four were treated at the scene. No one was killed, according to our media partners at KSN.

Wesley Medical Center said they received five patients. Two were treated and released. Three were admitted and are in stable condition.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis‎ said they received seven patients by ambulance and two by private vehicle. One is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and four were treated and released.