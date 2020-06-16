15 yrs ago several officers of color filed racial discrimination complaints against the Lansing police department; One of them is now police chief

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Its been three straight weekends of protests in Michigan, with people fighting for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

Last Tuesday, outside of the East Lansing police department a passionate woman stood out in the crowd.

“Even though there only may be a few bad cops, I also know the good cops are a part of the problem too,” says LaKiesha Allen.

Allen says she knows that to be true, because she was one of them. She worked as a detention officer for the Lansing police department for 5 yrs. Allen says she and other officers of color experienced racism inside the department, and noticed prejudice with how people of color were treated in the public.

Many filed a complaint, seven, later coined the LPD 7, sued and settled out of court.

Lansing police chief Daryl Green was one of the officers to file a complaint.

“One of the staple issues was the disciplinary process being unfair to African Americans,” says chief Green.

chief Green says he was ready to leave, but he stayed because he wanted to be apart of the change.

“If you really want to change the system you can do it externally, what we’re seeing now. But also, there is a little bit of fight internally as well.”

Apart of Green’s internal fight is changing the way the community and officers view each other. The Lansing police officers visit schools, and Green invites kids in the community to the police station to build better relationships. Late last month each LPD officer took a pledge denouncing excessive force and promising to speak out if they see it.

“I’m proud to see how the department has evolved, but there is room for improvement,” says Green.

So whether your chanting for change on the outside, or creating policy on the inside. Both Allen and Green agree, racial equality is a battle worth fighting.