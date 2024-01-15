LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 39th annual MLK Day of Celebration luncheon is going on right here in the Lansing Center.

It’s one of the largest celebrations for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the whole country. Tickets for the event have been sold out for months, with more than 1,500 people attending today, Jan. 15.

The theme of this year’s event is compassion, and embodying the spirit of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

Multiple civil rights activists will be speaking at the event, including Ruby Bridges–who at 6 years old was the first Black child to attend a formerly all-white primary school in the long-segregated South.

To organizers, this annual event is about continuing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The entire region shows up on this day,” said Elaine J. Hardy, Chairperson for the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission of Mid-Michigan. “You will see people from all walks of life; people of all faiths. Young and old, business leaders and students, all here around the common theme of lifting up Dr. King’s legacy and celebrating.

Tonight on 6 News, there will be much more on the event and what the speakers had to say.

“It’s a special day, and certainly we love the bragging rights of being large and continuously operating,” Chairperson Hardy said.