UPDATE (1:32 p.m.):

Lansing Board of Water and Light reported all customers were restored around 11:15am.

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS)

Lansing Board of Water and Light has reported approximately 1,500 customers are out of power near N. Aurelius Rd. and E. Jolly Rd. due to a primary wire down.

Crews are on the scene and making repairs as quickly as possible.

For updates, check the following website:

https://www.lbwl.com/outage-center?fbclid=IwAR2q21RoZfCECS6zz67-Z9CkuA9qMxGy9KUnrYnc1fQCGP6zMTc5Sqq5koc