MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers with Ingham County Animal Control seized 16 dogs from a home in Mason on Friday while executing a search warrant.

The seizure occurred on the 700 block of Hogsback Road.

The seizure was part of an investigation into the animals’ conditions. Officials say the animals were reported to have inadequate shelter, were not registered and were living in an unregistered kennel.

All of the dogs were taken to the Ingham Animal Control Shelter where they will receive proper care.

Due to the shelter’s high capacity, adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $25 until Nov. 23.

If you see or suspect animal cruelty, you can report it to Ingham Animal Control by emailing them at reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org or calling 517-676-8310.