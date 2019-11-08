16 inches of snow arrived in northern Michigan in the last 24 hours

Northern Michiganders have a lot on their plate — snow that is.

Winds brought the the lake effect to the Traverse City area, with the heaviest lake effect falling from Leelanau County into Benzie County and southwest Grand Traverse County, our media partners at MLIVE.com report.

The areas east and south of Traverse City in Fife Lake, Kalkaska County and Mancelona also received a heavy amount of snow.

Total snowfalls over the past day range between six and 16 inches of snow.

