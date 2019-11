Delhi Township, Mich — The Ingham County Public Alert System announced a 16-year-old male has been identified in a shooting that occurred in Delhi Township earlier this week.

The 16-year-old was riding as a passenger in a car when the shooting occurred. He has been charged with possession of a concealed weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury. He is currently being lodged at the Ingham County Youth Center.

The shooting is thought to have been accidental.