LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

Police said they were sent out to the 1200 Block of Mary Avenue in Lansing to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

The teen, who is a Lansing resident, was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities added that there’s no known suspect at this time and added the investigation is in its early stages.