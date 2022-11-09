LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of lansing is getting a $5 million Michigan Strategic Fund performance-based grant to build the Ovation Performing Arts Center.

The planned $17.5 million, two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility will be built on nearly an acre of vacant property at 500 and 520 South Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing.

The center has been in the works for many years and is a key priority of the city’s “Design Lansing” comprehensive plan.

The Design Lansing plan focuses on ways to bring vitality, investment and sustainability downtown.