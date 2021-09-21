17-year-old Lansing shooting victim identified, no suspects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 17-year-old shooting victim at 3900 Block of Hunters Ridge Drive has been identified as Anthony Alvion-Inez Davis III.

At 2:37 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting. 911 operators advised officers that a 17-year-old boy had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers were told by 911 dispatch that Davis arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they believe that Davis was shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital by an acquaintance.

The teen eventually died of his injuries.

The shooting is now considered a homicide.

As of right now, there are no suspects. LPD says they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to call one of the following; Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.