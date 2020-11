LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing police responded to the 1100 block of W. Allegan for a report of a shooting Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old boy that had been shot.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Stay with 6 News as we learn more about what happened.