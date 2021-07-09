18-year-old killed in Lansing crash involving alcohol identified

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday police in Lansing released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a two-car crash Thursday morning, that left four others hospitalized.

Janessa Renee Bartholomew-Hayter died, when the car she was riding in crash into another car shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Martin L. King Jr. Blvd and West Northrup Street.

One vehicle was carrying a 24-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was the driver and lone occupant of the car.

The other vehicle was carrying four people, including an 18-year-old woman who was driving, Bartholomew-Hayter, another 18-year-old, and a 9-year-old girl. Both the driver and the other 18-year-old are now considered in stable condition, while the 9-year-old remains in critical conditon.

According to investigators, they believe the 18-year-old driver was speeding and both drivers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600