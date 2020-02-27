Closings & Delays
18-year-old Lansing man accused of break-ins and carjacking

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police say an 18-year-old Lansing man is behind bars tonight after ramming a car into multiple businesses and carjacking.

Police first responded Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. for a car that had crashed into Sparty Liquor in Delhi Township.

Officers say the 18-year-old got away with some cash and liquor.

Shortly after police responded to Sparty Liquor, they got a call of a break in at a nearby Ace Hardware store.

The front doors of an Ace Hardware store in Delhi Township busted. Courtesy: Linda Limoges

The 18-year-old has rammed the car into the hardware store.

The owner of the hardware store tells 6 News that there were empty bullet shells around the store and they believe someone was shooting at their safe.

Deputies later spotted a car with front end damage on Willoughby Rd near Cedar St and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver eventually ended up stuck in a grassy area at the dead end of Dell Rd in Lansing. The driver then ran on foot onto I96 where he stopped a 31-year-old woman driving.

He subject forced his way into her vehicle but ran off when she produced a knife, she was not injured.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle used had been stolen several hours earlier.

The 18-year-old is in Ingham County jail and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon on multiple crimes.

