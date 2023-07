LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has confirmed another recent shooting in Lansing.

On Sunday at around 10:30 p.m., Lansing police officers were sent to the 200 block of Everettdale Avenue, where they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and police say he is in stable condition.

No arrest was made, police say.