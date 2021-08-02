18th annual “Meet The Spartans” set for August 23

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s 18th annual “Meet the Spartans” event has been scheduled for Monday, August 23, the University announced.
The event will allow MSU football fans to watch the team practice in Spartan Stadium, watch the MSU cheer and dance team, meet Sparty, and purchase concessions at reduced prices.
The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will last from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parking will be free on campus.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no autograph or photo opportunities, the University said.