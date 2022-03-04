LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have been dozens upon dozens of complaints about a home located at 1413 Woodbine Street in Lansing.

It’s peaked the attention of the Lansing Police Department, the city’s code department and the city attorney.

Carl Alspaugh lives directly across the street from that home. He said he’s seen first hand the problems connected to the residence.

“I could hear bang bang bang bang, and I didn’t get up right away because I didn’t want them to bang bang me,” Alspaugh said.

This past December, Alspaugh was startled when he heard gun shots being fired in his neighborhood. But he said he wasn’t surprised when he found out which house they were coming from. It was the house across the street from him.

Alspaugh said he’s lived in this Lansing neighborhood since 1968.

“Didn’t take long for the cops they picked up a lot of shell casings on the street,” Alspaugh said.

He said that was just one of many problems connected to that residence.

“6 to 7 cars during the night parked along here. Some of them would be there for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 days,” Alspaugh said.

Lansing City Attorney, Jim Smiertka, said the last half of 2021 is when the calls started pouring in.

“The Lansing Police Department in those 5 months had 19 calls out there, the fire department 2, and code had 16,” Smiertka said.

That’s when LPD asked his office to get involved. Smiertka said they contacted the owner, Cindy Dodge.

“The owner was a lady and her son. The son was the one living there,” Dodge said.

Smiertka said Dodge did not let them know how she was going to respond to their concerns. So, now the building department wants to do a walk through the house to check for violations.

“We want to make sure there are no code violations that could cause a problem for the public health, safety and welfare,” Smiertka said.

Dodge has not agreed to that. So, Smiertka said they’re going to ask the court for a search warrant.

But, Dodge tells a different story.

“I acknowledge that there was a problem there but I am completely cooperating with them,” Dodge said.

She said no one lives there right now and that she’s been cleaning out the home. She said she’s preparing to sell it. But Dodge said a walk through is not necessary.

“There’s no reason for me to let them go through the house,” Dodge said.

Still, Smiertka said the city is preparing to file the request for a search warrant next week.

“Hopefully its cleared out and its cleaned up and there are no violations,” Smiertka said.