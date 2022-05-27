LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan State Police force has 19 new troopers.

The first graduating class of the 141st Trooper Recruit School has now obtained their licenses, making them the department’s first recruit school graduates.

“I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police, one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation. Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I will keep working with the MSP to reduce crime and keep families safe.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The 141st Trooper Recruit School began its instruction on March 20, 2022 with 20 recruits. The program is an accelerated course that acknowledges recruits’ past experience.

“We are honored to welcome our 19 newest troopers and know they will continue our tradition of delivering the best in public safety and community services,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This class was the first of its kind for the Michigan State Police, created specifically to attract licensed police officers as law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to attract qualified candidates,” said Class Orator Trooper Luke Combs.

There are now approximately 1,200 MSP troopers and 1,900 enlisted MSP members.

The 142nd Trooper Recruit School is set to begin on June 26, 2022 in Lansing with an expected graduation date of November 10.