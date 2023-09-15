LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County has announced charges against a 19-year-old Mason man, the driver in an Aug. 26 car crash in Delhi Twp. that killed two 16-year-old Mason girls.

Elijah Klages has been arraigned on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Causing Death and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death, Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane announced Friday.

“This preventable tragedy took the lives of Lillian Klages, who was the defendant’s sister, and Amanda Blue,” Dewane said in the statement Friday.

Klages is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m., and a preliminary examination on Oct. 3, before Judge Donald Allen in the 55th District Court.

He is out of jail on a $250,000 Personal Recognizance bond, on specific conditions including alcohol testing and house arrest, the prosecutor’s office said.