19-year-old drowns after Jobbie Nooner, body found Saturday morning officials says

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they received a phone call of an unknown person yelling for help in the water near Huron Pointe off of Lake St. Clair Metropark.

The Macomb Sherrif’s Marine Division, U.S. Coast Guard, Harrison Township Fire Department, and Tow Boat U.S. responded to the area and found a 22-year-old male near the water at St. Clair Metropark.

The man told responders that he and his friend had taken his 14-feet aluminum bass boat out to Jobbie Nooner. At around 4:30 p.m., he and his friend attempted to return to shore when his boat began to sink.

He and his friend became separated once it did.

Around 6:05 a.m. responders found the deceased body of his friend, 19-year-old Ezekiel El Amin of Lansing, about 2.5 miles southeast of Lake St. Clair Metro Park. He was still wearing his life jacket

“This incident is tragic and our condolences go to Mr. El Amin’ family,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “I would like to remind everyone of the importance of weather when spending time on the water. High winds can produce large waves that can damage, flip, and ultimately sink boats. Please make sure to check the weather, make sure your boat is in proper working order, and have all available safety equipment on board when planning any boating excursion.”