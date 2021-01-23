$1B Mega Millions jackpot sold at Kroger in Novi

A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. on January 13th. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A Michigan Lottery player has won the third-largest lottery prize in history, the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Friday night – 04-26-42-50-60 – and the Mega Ball 24. The winning ticket was bought at Kroger, located at 47650 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The Michigan Lottery won’t know the identity of the winner until that person contacts the Lottery.

Friday night’s drawing was the 37th Mega Millions drawing since a $120 million jackpot was won Sept. 15 in Wisconsin. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery jackpot ever won in the United States. The national and world record for a lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion.

The winner will have two options to collect the record prize. The first is an escalating annuity that offers an initial payment, then annual payments for 29 years. The player also may select a one-time cash payment of about $739 million. If a player selects the cash option, they will receive about $530 million after taxes.

The lucky winner of the jackpot should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.